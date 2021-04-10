SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.57

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and traded as high as $1.58. SuperCom shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 414,990 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SuperCom stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 146,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.78% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

