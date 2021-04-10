Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 4,140 put options on the company. This is an increase of 68,900% compared to the typical daily volume of 6 put options.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HCCI shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Shares of HCCI opened at $28.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.18 million, a PE ratio of 140.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $132.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.31 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. FMR LLC grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,087.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 160,150 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 78,450 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

