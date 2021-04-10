Comparing Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) & Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) and Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Relmada Therapeutics and Lumos Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Relmada Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67 Lumos Pharma 0 0 6 0 3.00

Relmada Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $63.33, indicating a potential upside of 79.77%. Lumos Pharma has a consensus price target of $33.40, indicating a potential upside of 196.36%. Given Lumos Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lumos Pharma is more favorable than Relmada Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.3% of Relmada Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of Lumos Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Relmada Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Lumos Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Relmada Therapeutics has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lumos Pharma has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Relmada Therapeutics and Lumos Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Relmada Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A ($2.16) -16.31 Lumos Pharma $940,000.00 99.90 -$42.99 million ($9.27) -1.22

Relmada Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lumos Pharma. Relmada Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lumos Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Relmada Therapeutics and Lumos Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Relmada Therapeutics N/A -32.03% -31.41% Lumos Pharma -2,053.30% -10.58% -7.83%

Summary

Lumos Pharma beats Relmada Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions. The company is also developing LevoCap ER, an abuse resistant, sustained release dosage form of the opioid analgesic levorphanol; BuTab, an oral dosage form of the opioid analgesic buprenorphine; and MepiGel, an orphan drug designated topical formulation of the local anesthetic mepivacaine. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency. The company has a licensing agreement with Ellipses Pharma Limited for the development of and rights to commercialize nanoparticle formulations of two therapeutics for oncology indications. Lumos Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

