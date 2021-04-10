Critical Analysis: Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI) and Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI) and Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Inhibitor Therapeutics has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anavex Life Sciences has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Inhibitor Therapeutics and Anavex Life Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.73 million N/A N/A Anavex Life Sciences N/A N/A -$26.28 million ($0.45) -32.42

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.9% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Inhibitor Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Anavex Life Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Inhibitor Therapeutics and Anavex Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A N/A -405.02% Anavex Life Sciences N/A -102.39% -81.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Inhibitor Therapeutics and Anavex Life Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibitor Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Anavex Life Sciences 0 0 5 0 3.00

Anavex Life Sciences has a consensus target price of $17.60, indicating a potential upside of 20.63%. Given Anavex Life Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Anavex Life Sciences is more favorable than Inhibitor Therapeutics.

Summary

Anavex Life Sciences beats Inhibitor Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inhibitor Therapeutics

Inhibitor Therapeutics Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical development company that discovers, develops, and plans to commercialize therapeutics to inhibit the progression of cancerous and non-cancerous proliferation disorders in the United States. The company's Hedgehog signaling pathway is a primary regulator of cellular processes in vertebrates, including cell differentiation, tissue polarity, and cell proliferation. It focuses on developing its lead product, SUBA-Itraconazole, a patented oral formulation for prostate and lung cancer. The company was formerly known as HedgePath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Inhibitor Therapeutics Inc. in August 2019. Inhibitor Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome. The company was founded by Harvey Lalach and Athanasios Skarpelos on January 23, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

