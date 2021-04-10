Analysts Anticipate Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $173.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) will report $173.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $170.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $176.72 million. Shutterstock reported sales of $161.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shutterstock will report full year sales of $718.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $714.70 million to $722.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $775.79 million, with estimates ranging from $771.20 million to $780.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Shutterstock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $180.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.80 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.13%.

Several analysts have commented on SSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “positive” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.57.

Shares of SSTK opened at $92.90 on Friday. Shutterstock has a one year low of $33.45 and a one year high of $96.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 66.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.51%.

In related news, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 22,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,915,366.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,311.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 30,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $1,958,418.88. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,514,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,071,207.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,268 shares of company stock valued at $18,174,871 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 628.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

