Warburg Research Reiterates “€179.00” Price Target for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($305.88) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shop Apotheke Europe has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €197.91 ($232.83).

Shares of ETR SAE opened at €197.40 ($232.24) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €190.80 and a 200-day moving average price of €167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.99, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a PE ratio of -164.24. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1 year low of €60.40 ($71.06) and a 1 year high of €249.00 ($292.94).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

