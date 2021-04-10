Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€62.50” Price Target for WashTec (ETR:WSU)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €62.50 ($73.53) price target on WashTec (ETR:WSU) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:WSU opened at €49.70 ($58.47) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. WashTec has a 52-week low of €32.00 ($37.65) and a 52-week high of €53.70 ($63.18). The company has a market cap of $665.10 million and a P/E ratio of 50.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €50.21 and its 200-day moving average is €44.83.

About WashTec

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various roll-over, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as associated peripheral devices. It also provides wash tunnel systems; water reclaim systems; equipment maintenance; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions, as well as car wash chemicals under the Auwa brand.

