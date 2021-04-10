AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €24.95 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.95 ($29.35) target price on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €24.20 ($28.47) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group set a €19.10 ($22.47) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €23.30 ($27.41) price target on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. AXA currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.73 ($27.92).

Shares of CS opened at €23.50 ($27.65) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is €19.09. AXA has a twelve month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a twelve month high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

