Brokerages Anticipate Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.95 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will post $104.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $116.60 million and the lowest is $90.10 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported sales of $313.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 66.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year sales of $788.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $688.40 million to $948.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.66). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 62.16% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $126.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RHP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.70.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $111,519.17. Also, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $209,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,604.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth about $362,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 39.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 117.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 16,175 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RHP opened at $76.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.79. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $86.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.79.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.