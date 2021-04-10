MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €116.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) has been given a €116.00 ($136.47) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MOR. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Independent Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €109.78 ($129.15).

Shares of MOR stock opened at €74.98 ($88.21) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €80.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is €91.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.21, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 6.02. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of €71.62 ($84.26) and a twelve month high of €125.20 ($147.29). The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

