Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) PT Raised to GBX 430 at Berenberg Bank

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 430 ($5.62) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 300 ($3.92).

Shares of LON:MAB opened at GBX 324.60 ($4.24) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.11, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1 year low of GBX 115.04 ($1.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 368 ($4.81). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 317.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 245.63.

In other Mitchells & Butlers news, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 18,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total value of £56,459.48 ($73,764.67). Also, insider Phil Urban sold 21,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total value of £67,504.36 ($88,194.88). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 118 shares of company stock valued at $37,719.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

