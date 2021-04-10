International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

INSW has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.71.

NYSE:INSW opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $536.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $29.30.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.29). International Seaways had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 26.02%. On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in International Seaways by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 82,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in International Seaways by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in International Seaways by 525.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 94,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in International Seaways by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,560,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,490,000 after acquiring an additional 250,695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

