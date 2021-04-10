International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Money Express Inc. offer wire transfer and other processing services to customers through network of sending and paying agents located primarily in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as well as throughout Latin America. International Money Express Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

IMXI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. TheStreet cut International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $14.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $572.12 million, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.44. International Money Express has a 52-week low of $7.44 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $99.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.00 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 52.83% and a net margin of 8.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that International Money Express will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMXI. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in International Money Express by 279.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,175,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,269 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in International Money Express by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,834,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,997,000 after acquiring an additional 749,925 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in International Money Express by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 822,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 503,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in International Money Express by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,123,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,504,000 after acquiring an additional 255,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in International Money Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,492,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

