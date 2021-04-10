Berenberg Bank Lowers The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) to Hold

The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 135 ($1.76) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 95 ($1.24). Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.99% from the company’s previous close.

CPC opened at GBX 140.61 ($1.84) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 133.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 95.06. The stock has a market cap of £145.90 million and a PE ratio of -36.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.70. The City Pub Group has a twelve month low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 147 ($1.92).

Get The City Pub Group alerts:

The City Pub Group Company Profile

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. The company's pub estate comprises 48 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The City Pub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The City Pub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.