Berenberg Bank Lowers The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) to Hold

The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 135 ($1.76) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 95 ($1.24). Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.99% from the company’s previous close.
CPC opened at GBX 140.61 ($1.84) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 133.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 95.06. The stock has a market cap of £145.90 million and a PE ratio of -36.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.70. The City Pub Group has a twelve month low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 147 ($1.92).
The City Pub Group Company Profile
