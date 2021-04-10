EXFO Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:EXFO)

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for EXFO in a report issued on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on EXFO from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of EXFO in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their target price on EXFO from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of EXFO in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised EXFO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFO opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.58 million, a P/E ratio of -35.45 and a beta of 1.37. EXFO has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $4.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). EXFO had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in EXFO by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in EXFO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in EXFO by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in EXFO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $613,000. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

