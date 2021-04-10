Polaris Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.52 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Polaris in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 6th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.01. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PII. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.24.

NYSE PII opened at $138.32 on Thursday. Polaris has a 52-week low of $52.42 and a 52-week high of $140.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 419.15 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.52 and a 200-day moving average of $108.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.87%.

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 8,048 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,126,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,737,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,752 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,821 shares of company stock worth $24,733,195. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

