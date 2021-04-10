Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cogeco Communications Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock.

CCA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$124.44.

TSE CCA opened at C$118.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$117.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$105.65. The stock has a market cap of C$5.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.46. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of C$89.90 and a 12-month high of C$132.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.73.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C$2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$618.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$613.30 million.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

