Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WING. Cowen reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Wingstop from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.75.

Wingstop stock opened at $137.66 on Thursday. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $95.33 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.40, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.97.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,465,454.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $61,214.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,868 shares of company stock worth $224,807. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth $69,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

