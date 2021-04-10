Moelis & Company to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Moelis & Company in a report issued on Wednesday, April 7th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.63. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

MC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JMP Securities cut shares of Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

MC stock opened at $54.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.05 and its 200 day moving average is $46.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $59.63.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $422.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.44, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 17,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $903,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,566.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 562,091 shares of company stock valued at $31,353,214. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 112.24%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

