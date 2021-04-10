Spire (NYSE:SR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Spire (NYSE:SR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SR. TheStreet raised shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Spire from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.56.

NYSE:SR opened at $76.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.65. Spire has a twelve month low of $50.58 and a twelve month high of $79.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $512.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spire will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Spire by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,943,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,653,000 after buying an additional 169,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Spire by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,584,000 after buying an additional 90,024 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Spire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,089,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Spire by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,366,000 after buying an additional 12,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Spire by 364.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 440,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,221,000 after buying an additional 345,802 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

