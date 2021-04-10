Equities Analysts Set Expectations for EXFO Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:EXF)

EXFO Inc. (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for EXFO in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for EXFO’s FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

EXFO (TSE:EXF) (NASDAQ:EXFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$94.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$91.43 million.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on EXFO to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

EXF stock opened at C$4.92 on Friday. EXFO has a 1-year low of C$3.03 and a 1-year high of C$5.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$282.05 million and a P/E ratio of -45.98.

EXFO Company Profile

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

