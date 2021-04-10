J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) Raised to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Peel Hunt from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded J D Wetherspoon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

Get J D Wetherspoon alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:JDWPF opened at $17.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.39. J D Wetherspoon has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $19.75.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for J D Wetherspoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J D Wetherspoon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.