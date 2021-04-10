SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.87% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SEGXF. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of SEGRO to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

SEGXF stock opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.61. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

