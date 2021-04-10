Analyzing Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) and Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) and Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Daseke and Virgin Galactic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daseke 0 0 3 0 3.00 Virgin Galactic 0 5 6 0 2.55

Daseke currently has a consensus target price of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 2.93%. Virgin Galactic has a consensus target price of $34.64, suggesting a potential upside of 18.29%. Given Virgin Galactic’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Virgin Galactic is more favorable than Daseke.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.8% of Daseke shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of Virgin Galactic shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of Daseke shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Virgin Galactic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Daseke and Virgin Galactic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daseke $1.74 billion 0.32 -$307.40 million $0.03 280.67 Virgin Galactic $3.78 million 1,835.38 -$210.93 million ($1.09) -26.86

Virgin Galactic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Daseke. Virgin Galactic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daseke, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Daseke has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virgin Galactic has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Daseke and Virgin Galactic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daseke -1.28% 33.15% 1.86% Virgin Galactic N/A -55.55% -43.37%

Summary

Daseke beats Virgin Galactic on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc. provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture. It also offers logistical planning and warehousing services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 2,953 company-owned tractors and 2,099 independent owned contractors tractors; and 11,579 trailers. Daseke, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc., an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space. In addition, it engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 is headquartered in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

