Reviewing Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) & AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) and AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Interpace Biosciences and AngioDynamics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interpace Biosciences $24.08 million 1.41 -$26.73 million ($5.58) -1.49 AngioDynamics $264.16 million 3.43 -$166.79 million $0.09 264.11

Interpace Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AngioDynamics. Interpace Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AngioDynamics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Interpace Biosciences has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AngioDynamics has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.1% of Interpace Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of AngioDynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.4% of Interpace Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of AngioDynamics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Interpace Biosciences and AngioDynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interpace Biosciences -115.30% -251.52% -37.77% AngioDynamics -62.82% -0.12% -0.10%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Interpace Biosciences and AngioDynamics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interpace Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 AngioDynamics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Interpace Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 12.45%. AngioDynamics has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.97%. Given Interpace Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Interpace Biosciences is more favorable than AngioDynamics.

About Interpace Biosciences

Interpace Biosciences, Inc. provides molecular diagnostic tests, bioinformatics, and pathology services for evaluating cancer risk in the United States. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion genomic test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its PathFinderTG platform; and ThyGeNEXT, an oncogenic mutation panel to identify malignant thyroid nodules. It also provides ThyraMIR assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy utilizing a proprietary microRNA gene-expression assay; and RespriDx, a genomic test that helps physicians to differentiate metastatic or recurrent lung cancer. The company also provides pharmacogenomics testing, genotyping, biorepository, and other customized services to the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. It primarily serves physicians, hospitals, and clinics. The company was formerly known as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc. and changed its name to Interpace Biosciences, Inc. in November 2019. Interpace Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors. It also offers BioSentry tract sealant systems, IsoLoc Endorectal Balloon's, alatus vaginal balloon packing systems, angiographic catheters, guidewires, percutaneous drainage catheters, and coaxial micro-introducer kits. In addition, the company provides vascular interventions and therapies products in the areas of thrombus management, atherectomy, peripheral products (Core), and venous insufficiency. Additionally, the company offers peripherally inserted central catheters, midline catheters, implantable ports, dialysis catheters, and related accessories and supplies under the BioFlo, BioFlo Midline, BioFlo PICC, Xcela PICC, PASV, BioFlo Port, SmartPort, Vortex, LifeGuard, BioFlo DuraMax, and DuraMax names. It sells and markets its products to interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, urologists, interventional and surgical oncologists, and critical care nurses directly, as well as through distributor relationships. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

