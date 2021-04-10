Analysts Expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.29 Million

Analysts expect that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) will announce sales of $13.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.76 million and the highest is $13.82 million. Monroe Capital reported sales of $15.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year sales of $54.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.42 million to $57.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $57.15 million, with estimates ranging from $52.60 million to $59.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 million. Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 4.93%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRCC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 64,290.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,064,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056,435 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,386,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 65.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 44,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the third quarter worth about $713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

MRCC stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.74 million, a P/E ratio of -53.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.42. Monroe Capital has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $10.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.42%.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

