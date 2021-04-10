Critical Analysis: Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) and Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR)

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) and Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

27.2% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.1% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Harmony Gold Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Corvus Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Harmony Gold Mining has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Harmony Gold Mining and Corvus Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmony Gold Mining 1 0 0 0 1.00 Corvus Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Corvus Gold has a consensus target price of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 183.25%. Given Corvus Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Corvus Gold is more favorable than Harmony Gold Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Harmony Gold Mining and Corvus Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmony Gold Mining N/A N/A N/A Corvus Gold N/A -119.12% -111.39%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Harmony Gold Mining and Corvus Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmony Gold Mining $2.02 billion 1.49 -$56.54 million ($0.10) -48.80 Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$12.10 million ($0.10) -20.30

Corvus Gold has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Harmony Gold Mining. Harmony Gold Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corvus Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Corvus Gold beats Harmony Gold Mining on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa. It also owns interests in the Hidden Valley, an open-pit gold and silver mine; and the Wafi-Golpu, a project in Morobe Province in Papua New Guinea. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Randfontein, South Africa.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.