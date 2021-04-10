Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.18

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.18 ($0.28) and traded as low as GBX 17.02 ($0.22). Pan African Resources shares last traded at GBX 17.46 ($0.23), with a volume of 2,120,071 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £336.69 million and a PE ratio of 5.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 21.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05.

About Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.