Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.91

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.91 and traded as high as $41.51. Sound Financial Bancorp shares last traded at $41.00, with a volume of 2,910 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.91. The firm has a market cap of $106.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Sound Financial Bancorp alerts:

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%.

In other Sound Financial Bancorp news, CFO Daphne Kelley sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $53,250.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,890.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Carney sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $48,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,410.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,937 shares of company stock valued at $136,956 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sound Financial Bancorp stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,530 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of Sound Financial Bancorp worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.