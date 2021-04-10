Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.50

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.50 and traded as low as C$1.12. Trillium Gold Mines shares last traded at C$1.18, with a volume of 44,738 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 16.45, a current ratio of 17.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.67 million and a P/E ratio of -3.27.

Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter.

Trillium Gold Mines Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario.

