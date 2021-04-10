BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.51

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.51 and traded as high as $3.31. BSQUARE shares last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 435,626 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.42 million, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.51.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 25.77% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $11.07 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSQR. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in BSQUARE in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in BSQUARE in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in BSQUARE by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,134,531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 143,903 shares during the last quarter. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSQUARE Company Profile (NASDAQ:BSQR)

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers B2IQ Imaging and Recovery Tool, a turnkey utility for managing the operating system image of a Windows-based device; and B2IQ Field Upgrade Tool, a streamlined utility for remote and cloud-based upgrades of Windows original equipment manufacturers (OEM) appliances and devices.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.