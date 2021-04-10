Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,592 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,183% compared to the typical volume of 202 call options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,441,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,940,000 after purchasing an additional 41,348 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,100,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,929,000 after purchasing an additional 142,812 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1,581.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,113 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,354,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,907,000 after purchasing an additional 310,457 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Stericycle by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,045,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $67.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $43.83 and a twelve month high of $79.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $655.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.48 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Stericycle will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

