Traders Buy High Volume of ChemoCentryx Put Options (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 2,136 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,179% compared to the typical daily volume of 167 put options.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CCXI shares. TheStreet downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ChemoCentryx in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ChemoCentryx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

In other news, insider Pui San Kwan sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $271,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $264,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $92,166.25. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 87,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,845,083.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,185 shares of company stock worth $5,215,736. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 169.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx stock opened at $49.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. ChemoCentryx has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $70.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.75 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.22.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 million. Research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.