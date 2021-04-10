JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €21.30 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.30 ($25.06) target price on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. JCDecaux has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €18.91 ($22.25).

Shares of EPA:DEC opened at €21.38 ($25.15) on Tuesday. JCDecaux has a 52-week low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a 52-week high of €36.90 ($43.41). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €20.64 and a 200-day moving average price of €17.84.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

