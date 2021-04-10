Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €275.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €275.00 ($323.53) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €284.00 ($334.12) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Oddo Bhf set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €223.13 ($262.50).

Shares of VOW3 opened at €237.15 ($279.00) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €205.97 and its 200 day moving average is €161.68. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a fifty-two week high of €252.20 ($296.71). The stock has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion and a PE ratio of 14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

