Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €47.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.50 ($51.18) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €45.37 ($53.38).

DWNI opened at €41.50 ($48.82) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €39.69 and a 200 day moving average price of €41.91. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a twelve month high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

