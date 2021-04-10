ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €518.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €518.00 ($609.41) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €534.00 ($628.24) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays set a €525.00 ($617.65) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €475.00 ($558.82) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group set a €430.00 ($505.88) price objective on ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €540.00 ($635.29) target price on ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ASML presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €457.25 ($537.94).

