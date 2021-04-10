Takkt (ETR:TTK) Given a €17.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Takkt (ETR:TTK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TTK. Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of Takkt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Takkt in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Takkt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €14.88 ($17.50).

Get Takkt alerts:

Shares of ETR:TTK opened at €13.88 ($16.33) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $910.67 million and a PE ratio of 24.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €12.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is €10.86. Takkt has a one year low of €6.53 ($7.68) and a one year high of €13.20 ($15.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.61.

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Takkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.