Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Custom Truck One Source Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:CTOS)

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Custom Truck One Source in a research report issued on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CTOS opened at $9.78 on Thursday. Custom Truck One Source has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Nesco Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty equipment rental solutions. It operates through the Equipment Rental and Sales (ERS); and Parts, Tools, and Accessories (PTA) segments. The ERS segment offers specialty equipment rental solutions to customers including electric utilities, telecom operators, railroad operators, and related contractors.

