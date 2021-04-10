Jefferies Financial Group Comments on ABB Ltd’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ABB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ABB’s FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ABB. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

ABB opened at $32.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.26. ABB has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $32.10. The company has a market cap of $69.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in ABB by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in ABB by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in ABB by 4.7% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 9,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ABB by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in ABB by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

