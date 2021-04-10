William Blair Begins Coverage on JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

William Blair started coverage on shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for JOANN’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JOAN. Bank of America started coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of JOANN in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of JOANN in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of JOANN in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of JOANN in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.29.

Shares of JOAN opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. JOANN has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $13.70.

In related news, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 5,263,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $58,954,940.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew B. Susz purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 124,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,168 in the last three months.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies, including cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

