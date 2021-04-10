Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Britvic Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of soft drinks. Its operating business segment consists of GB Stills, GB Carbonates, Ireland, France and International. The company’s products includes sparkling sodas, sophisticated juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral waters, mixers and energy drinks. Its brands include 7Up; Ballygowan; Britvic Mixers, Juices and Cordials, Britvic; C&C; Club Mixers; Club Orange; DaFruta; Drench; Energise Sport; Fruit Shoot; Gatorade; J2O; Lipton; Maguary; MiWadi; Mountain Dew; Pepsi Max; Purdey’s; R Whites; Robinsons; Squash’d; Tango; Tesseire and TK. Britvic Plc is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom. “

BTVCY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $488.50.

Shares of Britvic stock opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average of $21.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.02. Britvic has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

