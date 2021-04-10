Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BBVA. Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.75.

NYSE:BBVA opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.25 and a beta of 1.45. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $5.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.0697 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,229,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,854,000 after buying an additional 2,141,568 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 22,790 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2,051.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 277,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 264,638 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 49,527 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

