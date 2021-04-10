Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Increased by Oppenheimer

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GrowGeneration in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for GrowGeneration’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $61.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.87 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GRWG. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $54.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,080.62 and a beta of 3.09. GrowGeneration has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in GrowGeneration by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in GrowGeneration by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

