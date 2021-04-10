Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aytu BioScience, Inc. is a healthcare company which focused on commercialization of novel products in the field of urology. The company’s marketed products consists of ProstaScint(R), Primsol(R) and MiOXSYS(TM) which addresses prostate cancer, urinary tract infections, male infertility and male sexual dysfunction. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Get Aytu Biopharma alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Aytu Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Shares of AYTU opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Aytu Biopharma has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $21.30.

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $15.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 million. Aytu Biopharma had a negative net margin of 32.73% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aytu Biopharma will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYTU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aytu Biopharma by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,641 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aytu Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Aytu Biopharma by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 60,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Aytu Biopharma by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 13,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aytu Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Aytu Biopharma Company Profile

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aytu Biopharma (AYTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aytu Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aytu Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.