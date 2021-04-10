Philip Harrison Sells 52,125 Shares of Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Stock

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) insider Philip Harrison sold 52,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 302 ($3.95), for a total transaction of £157,417.50 ($205,666.97).

Shares of Balfour Beatty stock opened at GBX 306.40 ($4.00) on Friday. Balfour Beatty plc has a 52-week low of GBX 208.60 ($2.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 312.60 ($4.08). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 290.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 264.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.