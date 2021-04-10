The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX) Insider Purchases £148.20 in Stock

The Panoply Holdings plc (LON:TPX) insider Neal Narendra Gandhi acquired 57 shares of The Panoply stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.40) per share, with a total value of £148.20 ($193.62).

Neal Narendra Gandhi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Neal Narendra Gandhi acquired 64 shares of The Panoply stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 177 ($2.31) per share, with a total value of £113.28 ($148.00).

TPX stock opened at GBX 265 ($3.46) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 226.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 173.72. The Panoply Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 40.20 ($0.53) and a one year high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The stock has a market cap of £213.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.19.

The Panoply Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital native technology services in the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and Norway. The company provides service and UX design, digital design and build, content and campaign management, and user and audience research sevices. It also offers XaaS services, such as cloud management, talent as a service, agile management, and distributed software development.

