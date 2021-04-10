Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX) Insider Ian Simm Sells 1,500 Shares

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX) insider Ian Simm sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 852 ($11.13), for a total value of £12,780 ($16,697.15).

Ian Simm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Ian Simm acquired 1,650 shares of Impax Asset Management Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 778 ($10.16) per share, for a total transaction of £12,837 ($16,771.62).

Shares of IPX stock opened at GBX 880 ($11.50) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 83.81. Impax Asset Management Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 330 ($4.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 888 ($11.60). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 751.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 686.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

