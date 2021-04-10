Head-To-Head Review: Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) versus Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK)

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) and Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.6% of Smartsheet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of Slack Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Smartsheet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Slack Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Smartsheet and Slack Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smartsheet -32.32% -21.98% -14.14% Slack Technologies -42.73% -39.14% -17.81%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Smartsheet and Slack Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smartsheet $270.88 million 29.71 -$95.94 million ($0.82) -79.09 Slack Technologies $630.42 million 38.65 -$571.06 million ($1.42) -29.78

Smartsheet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Slack Technologies. Smartsheet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Slack Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Smartsheet and Slack Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smartsheet 0 5 8 0 2.62 Slack Technologies 1 16 3 0 2.10

Smartsheet currently has a consensus price target of $74.60, indicating a potential upside of 15.03%. Slack Technologies has a consensus price target of $40.78, indicating a potential downside of 3.58%. Given Smartsheet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Smartsheet is more favorable than Slack Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Smartsheet has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Slack Technologies has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Smartsheet beats Slack Technologies on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc. engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D. Creason and Brent R. Frei in June 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc. and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc. in 2014. Slack Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

