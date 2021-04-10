Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander (BME:SAN) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has €3.30 ($3.88) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SAN. UBS Group set a €3.35 ($3.94) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.85 ($3.35) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €2.96 ($3.49).

Banco Santander has a 12 month low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 12 month high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, used vehicle finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; various cards; debt capital market services; and insurance products.

